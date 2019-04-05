Bundy farmers to get a say on proposed reef regulations

A community consultation will be held in Bundaberg next week about proposed new laws around Great Barrier Reef protection measures.

BUNDABERG farmers have called for more and consultation on proposed changes to introduce new laws around Great Barrier Reef protection measures, and now interested parties will get a say when a community hearing is held in Bundaberg next week.

Chair of the Innovation, Tourism Development and Environment Committee, Duncan Pegg MP called upon community members, local businesses and industry groups directly impacted by the Environmental Protection (Great Barrier Reef Protection Measures) and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019, to have their say.

The committee will hold the hearing at the Burnett Riverside Hotel on April 12 at 11am.

"It is important that we hear from individuals and organisations who would be directly impacted by the proposed changes to law,” Mr Pegg said.

"Measures to improve water quality were recommended by the Great Barrier Reef Water Science Taskforce and are essential for Queensland to meet its water quality targets under the Reef 2050 Water Quality Improvement Plan.

"This Bill aims to protect Queensland's natural wonder, the Great Barrier Reef, by improving water quality so that the reef can remain a global icon for generations to come.”

The Bill aims to help protect the Great Barrier Reef by regulating water quality across all Reef catchments, focusing on limiting nutrient and sediment runoff from agricultural and other environmentally relevant activities.

The Bill also introduces the Common Assessment Method for Threatened Species, allowing for a more consistent approach to identifying and assessing threatened species.

More information about the Bill can be accessed on the committee's webpage, www.parliament.qld.gov.au/itdec.