Local farmers' reaction to NAB move

FARMER SUPPORT: Bree Grima, Rick Prosser, member for Bundaberg Dave Batt, Rick Nelson, Kylie Jackson and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett promote the region's produce. Ms Grima said the NAB's move to help farmers was a step in the right direction. Mike Knott BUN070618REGION1

THE National Australia Bank's announcement that they will allow farmers to offset their Farm Management Deposits against their loans and no longer charge penalty interest payments on those who fall into default on their loans has been welcomed.

Farm Management Deposits allow farmers to remove money from their taxable income during good years, to later use during tough times.

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima said it was encouraging to see the largest agri-lender providing financial flexibility to struggling drought-affected farmers.

"Producers experiencing drought conditions require assistance and understanding, not penalty from government and businesses to protect them from further debt," she said.

"Allowing producers to set aside money from pre-tax income from good seasons for use in tough times is a recognition of the industry's unpredictable nature and may result in less foreclosures on property.

"This is great news and needs to become a replicated commitment by other lenders."

Ms Grima said they would also like to see this assistance extended to all producers that experience natural disasters such as flooding and cyclones which were not currently covered by this commitment.

Minister for Agriculture David Littleproud welcomed NAB's leadership on Farm Management Deposits against their loans.

"This is fantastic news for Aussie farmers. One in three farmers bank with NAB so this change has the potential to help a lot of families," Mr Littleproud said.

"This is an investment in agriculture's future and farmers can now vote with their wallets. I hope other Aussie banks follow NAB's lead and get on board.

"If you're a farmer whose bank doesn't offer an FMD offset, you can tell them to bugger off because there are banks now which do.

"Banks have an opportunity to improve their standing in the community and win back some social licence by reassessing these charges."