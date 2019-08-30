Bundy farmer’s last chance to stay out of jail

IN COURT: Daniel Antonio Ciprian has been warned he’ll likely go to jail if he continues to reoffend due to his appalling traffic history.

THE “appalling” traffic history of a Bundaberg farmer has left a magistrate with no option but to use the threat of jail as a deterrent to curb the man’s repeated offending.

Bundaberg Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan needed the assistance of police prosecutor Sergeant Grant Klaassen to search through Daniel Antonio Ciprian’s three pages of history and work out when the farm manager had actually last held a valid driver’s licence.

Ciprian pleaded guilty to driving without licence as he appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard Ciprian, who manages his grandfather’s pineapple farm, had not held a valid driver’s licence for about seven years, and his traffic history was “littered” with driving while unlicensed and driving while disqualified offences.

Ms Hartigan told Ciprian he had reached the point where fines or probation was no longer a harsh enough penalty and a suspended jail term was instead appropriate.

Police discovered Ciprian driving unlicensed most recently on July 27 this year after he was stopped for a random breath test in Ashfield.

Despite being eligible to have applied for a new licence since March, the court heard Ciprian failed to do so after he’d served a two-year licence disqualification.

Representing himself in court, Ciprian said he thought he had successfully reapplied for his driver’s licence after paying a fee online.

But when quizzed by Ms Hartigan, Ciprian admitted he failed the online test three times before passing, but said he didn’t actually ever go into the transport department to complete the process or get the physical licence in his hand.

In delivering a six-month licence disqualification and one month suspended jail term, which will hang over Ciprian’s head for 12 months, Ms Hartigan urged him to wisely take the penalty as the deterrent it was intended to be.

“If you drive disqualified this time then you will probably go to jail,” she said.