Bundy farmers appeal directly to Premier to pause reef laws

AN APPEAL has been made to the Premier to halt the passing of reef protection legislation, until independent scientific studies of the Burnett Mary catchments have been completed.

Bundaberg Canegrowers manager Dale Holliss submitted the appeal by email yesterday, while at the same time linking the message to most of Queensland's State MPs, saying more scrutiny of the science behind the Great Management Protection Measures was necessary.

"Because of the southerly movement of water in the east Australian current, run-off water from the Burnett Mary catchments cannot impact the reef and islands of the southern section of the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park, because prevailing water currents move in the opposite direction,” Mr Holliss said.

"We're just being shafted because we are out of south east Queensland.”

Mr Holliss said that a government consultation about the legislation held in Bundaberg in April disregarded local experts, labelling the needs of the region's farmers with everywhere else across the Queensland coast.

He said that most of the fertiliser run-off from the catchment's farmers was caught before it entered the ocean.

"It's like all the kids are held back because the naughty kids did something, it's just not fair” Mr Holliss said.

"It's (the legislation) going to be extremely devastating, it adds a whole lot of expense and anxiety in the production function, to protect the Great Barrier Reef.”

A spokesman for Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk confirmed a letter was submitted by Mr Holliss, and said that he would receive a formal government response.

The government recognised the efforts of many farmers who already had reduced their run-off as part of the Smartcane Best Management Practice program.

"And the government recognises that farmers care about the Reef and are adjusting their practices to improve water quality,” the spokesman said.

Mr Holliss's view is backed by Townsville marine scientist Peter Ridd, who was fired from James Cook University last year after controversial comments against a coral researcher and for saying the data from the Australian Institute of Marine Science was no longer reliable.

Dr Ridd was determined by the Federal Court in April to be unfairly dismissed, and he is now an independent scientist who believes stopping chemical run-off will do little to help the reef.

He acknowledges having a viewpoint in the "significant minority” of about 1000 scientists that have studied the reef, but most have not studied the sediments in the ocean which show land run-off hardly reaches the coral reefs.

More nutrients that reach the reef come from the ocean, Dr Ridd said.

The Burnett Mary catchments have even less of an impact on the ocean given that the current flows south, which meant the legislation "makes no sense whatsoever.”

"The Burnett region probably has more reason than most to be upset with the Queensland government,” he said.

"The idea that you are affecting the reef is, frankly, ridiculous.”