20/03/2019: (L-R) Peter Greensill is the CEO of the rapidly-expanding Greensill Farming Group, and his brother Lex Greensill, is the founder of London-based global bank Greensill.
Bundy farmer takes top 10 spot on AFR young rich List

Zachary O’Brien, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
24th Oct 2019 12:01 PM
Bundaberg’s Peter Greensill has made the Australian Financial Review’s Young Rich List.

The farmer, 38, was ranked at number six on the list, with a worth of $745 million.

The list is led by software company Atlassian’s Mike Cannon-Brookes, worth an estimated $13.5 billion.

The AFR release states that Mr Greensill’s worth has increased over $300 million since 2018.

The NewsMail reached out to Mr Greensill, who declined to comment.

The list is comprised of Australia’s richest people aged 40 and under.

Other names in the top 10 include Tim Gurner, Shangjin “Jin” Lin and Scott Farquhar.

The release stated the wealthiest 100 young Australians in 2019 had a collective $41.2 billion, nearly double the $23.5 billion total in 2018.

Peter Greensill is the brother of Lex Greensill, who founded the namesake company Greensill Capital, a market-leading provider of working capital finance for global companies.

His prowess in financial operations and the founding of supply chain finance has taken Lex Greensill to the heights of being an adviser to Downing St and the White House.

In Bundaberg, the current generation of the Greensill family have expanded their farming operations to grow sweet potatoes and watermelons in rotation with sugar cane.

