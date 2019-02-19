Bundy farm has its eyes on the prize

TOP FARM: Darren Zunker runs Windhum Farms in Bundaberg, which is in the running for The Weekly Times farmer of the year crowns.

THE Zunker family's Windhum Farms is a finalist in The Weekly Times farmer of the year competition.

Linda and Darren Zunker are dedicated fourth-generation farmers near Bundaberg.

They grow sweet potatoes, sweet corn, watermelons and macadamia nuts.

Their families were original settlers in the region, clearing virgin land for farming in the early 1870s.

They use the well-known label Bundaberg Gold to market their produce.

Their properties are bordered by Windermere and Hummock Rds, hence the trading name of Windhum Farms.

The enterprise specialises in the production of premium grade gold sweet potatoes all-year round.

The Zunkers take personal pride in providing customers with a safe, clean, fresh and outstanding product using world-class sustainable practices.

They are passionate about growing their crops to the best of their ability and always strive to produce a premium quality product.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey wished them well in the awards.

"The Bundaberg region is the best growing region in Australia with fertile soil and plentiful water," Cr Dempsey said.

"It's fantastic that our farmers are being recognised on the national stage."

The winners will be announced in a special 32-page magazine, free in The Weekly Times on February 27.

