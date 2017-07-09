Bundy farm chose to leave flock, say Bum Nuts owners

THE owners of Bum Nuts Australia have spoken out after a Bundaberg franchise claims it was "forced” to change its name.

Adam and Kate Giles of Bundy Bum Nuts took to social media on Tuesday stating "Unfortunately the time has come where we are being forced to change our name due to trademark issues”.

The NewsMail published a story on Thursday explaining the rules of Trademarks.

The original Bum Nuts Australia have come forward explaining why the Bundaberg franchise was asked to change names.

Theresa Robinson said, her and husband Craig, started the business in 2013 at Gunning, NSW.

They said it was a "kick in the guts” to hear the Bundaberg community support Adam and Kate Giles without knowing the full story.

Mrs Robinson said in 2015 they helped start the Bundaberg branch in good faith allowing them to use the Bum Nuts branding as long as they followed the guidelines.

"We had business meetings three months ago in Bundaberg about developing the business further,” Mrs Robinson said.

"Bundy didn't see the benefit in keeping with the same practices as us.

"It was time to part ways.”

Mrs Robinson said the Bundaberg branch had 12 weeks to come up with a new brand and they were not "forced” out.

"They didn't come up with anything and the time frame lapsed,” she said.

"It wasn't just overnight.”

She said free range chicken eggs were popping up all over Australia and they no longer wanted to associate the brand name with company which did not comply with their business beliefs.

"We are ethical farmers with 20,000 chickens in it's network and five other potential farms in due diligence,” she said.

"It's about consistency of the brand, one label, shared by a team of farmers, servicing their local communities with pastured eggs.

"If they wanted to continue as Bundy Bum Nuts they would have to follow the same practises.

"But they ignored what we put forward.”

Mrs Giles said they would continue to provide eggs and would now work on a new name.

Mrs Robinson said she didn't want to play the blame game.

"It's unfortunate that the Bundaberg crew felt that had no choice, even though they had nothing but opportunity and decided to do their own thing,” she said.