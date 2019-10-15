Bundy fail: Handyman fined $10K for not completing work

Generic image of tradesman tradie holding tools and hardhat, wearing tool belt. ONE USE ONLY.

A HANDYMAN has been fined $10,000 for accepting deposits but failing to complete rendering, concreting and paving jobs for consumers, including one near Bundaberg.

Sunshine Coast man Corey Mark Poole pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to charges laid by the Office of Fair Trading for accepting payments from three consumers, but failing to supply their services within the specified periods of time.

Mr Poole was also ordered to pay $950.50 in compensation to one of the consumers who had not received a refund.

A conviction was not recorded.

The court heard that between March and July 2018, Mr Poole responded to three online advertisements from consumers on the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, and near Bundaberg looking for a tradesman to perform contracting work including paving, rendering and concreting jobs.

Mr Poole requested deposits totalling $1400 before agreeing to complete the work.

No work was done for the Gold Coast or Bundaberg consumers, while some work was done for the Sunshine Coast consumer.

The court heard all three consumers contacted Mr Poole about the uncompleted work.

The Gold Coast and Bundaberg consumers were eventually refunded after lodging formal complaints with the OFT.

Fair Trading acting executive director Craig Turner said the matter served as a reminder to traders not to quote for jobs and accept money if they are not able to undertake the work promptly.

“Consumers are entitled to refunds for services they have paid for that aren’t completed,” he said.

“Traders who breach the ACL can face significant enforcement action by the OFT.”

For more information on consumer rights, or to lodge a consumer complaint, visit www.qld.gov.au/fairtrading.