Bundy expected to get stormy

IF YOU'VE been waiting for the rain to come, you might be in with a bit of luck.

The rainy weather comes after a surface trough extends from the northern interior through the central interior and into the southeastern inland of Queensland with moist air to its east and very dry air to its west.

While there's no torrential rain forecast for the region over the next week, the Bureau of Meteorology are predicting some storms for the Wide bay and Capricornia districts today before the trough moves northwards and the weather stabilises.

Having been a relatively dry month already, recording a mere 17mm for the region, every drop counts.

Last August, the Bundaberg region recorded 21.6mm, however, there have been years when not a single drop fell for the month.

The Bureau are also predicting maximum temperatures above regional averages for the majority of the state, except for the southwest and moderate to fresh southwest-southeasterly winds.

Despite the early morning "shower or thunderstorm” only expected to total about 0.4mm, by Tuesday there is a 60% chance of rain with 1-8mm of rain forecast for Bundaberg.

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather predictions visit bom.gov.au.