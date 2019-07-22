Bundy end QPL round robin on a high

FOCUS: Bundaberg player Breanna Simpson looks for a target in the Open matches at the Multiplex on Saturday.

FOCUS: Bundaberg player Breanna Simpson looks for a target in the Open matches at the Multiplex on Saturday. Brian Cassidy

NETBALL: Bundaberg's Queensland Premier League open side faces a wait to see if it has qualified for the next stage.

Bundaberg finished the regular season of matches last weekend in the QPL North Coast Cup in zone three at the Multiplex.

The side needed to be in the top two to potentially qualify for the state finals in October.

The QPL picks two runners-up from the six zones to compete after the winners in each zone automatically qualify for the event.

But at the moments the side doesn't know if it is inside the top two.

Bundaberg won two of the three matches, losing to Nambour 34-39 before beating Caloundra 32-23 and Sunshine Coast 49-28.

The side is now level with Nambour on wins and losses for second but no one knows who is in front on for and against until the MyNetball page is updated with all results.

The team that finishes second would potentially compete.

Bundy coach Sandy Baker said it was disappointing the side couldn't wrap up the spot on its own after losing to Nambour.

"We started slowly and it was a bit scrappy,” she said.

"We didn't fire enough and didn't have enough spurts of good play.

"We started to come back late but it was too little too late.”

Baker said the side improved dramatically in the final two games and ended the fixtures on the right note.

"We played very well,” she said.

"Our shooting percentage increased and Sunday's win against Sunshine Coast was our biggest win.”

The NewsMail will update the under-19 Bundaberg results when received.