Bundy economy fizzing as $156m super brewery plan revealed

A new Bundaberg Brewed Drinks super brewery is set to deliver much-needed jobs for the region.

A new Bundaberg Brewed Drinks super brewery is set to deliver much-needed jobs for the region. Hutangac

GOOD things are brewing for the region.

Bundaberg Regional Council Mayor Jack Dempsey yesterday said the announcement of the $156 million super brewery was another sweet moment for the region.

Cr Dempsey said the expansion showed the company's commitment to Bundaberg and promoted a return to the days when the Rum City had massive employment through engineering firms such as Austoft and Massey Ferguson.

READ: Super brewery to bring 350 new jobs to Bundy.

"As a region we are really starting to kick some goals as far as development, investment and job creation is concerned,” Cr Dempsey said.

He said the brewery rode on the back of announcements such as the controversial Jewel Development and the completion of other major projects including Rubyanna and the Multiplex.

"The message that the Bundaberg Region is a great place to live, invest and raise a family is really gaining traction,” he said.

"As a council we are extremely confident that these recent announcements are the start of a domino effect and more projects and investment will continue to fall the way of the Bundaberg Region.”

More significant developments may be on the horizon for Bundy, as Mr Dempsey hinted: "watch this space, more is yet to come”.

BRC strategic projects and economic development manager Ben Artup said a recent economic forum highlighted the potential in the Wide Bay Burnett.

"This is great news for our region, we now need to get behind this announcement to ensure we have 213 local people ready and skilled to take up these jobs, along with the infrastructure to get our world famous product to national and international market,” Mr Artup said.