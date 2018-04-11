Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
You can get two burritos for the price of one.
You can get two burritos for the price of one.
Business

Bundy eatery's two for one deal on breakfast

11th Apr 2018 5:46 PM

WHAT could be better than one breakfast burrito? A second one free.

To celebrate the arrival of their new breakfast burrito, Guzman y Gomez will be offering two brekkie burritos for the price of one, that's four for the price of two, or six for the price of three. The two for one deal will be available from April 16-18 until 11am each day.

The Bundaberg's Guzman y Gomez was one of about 15 restaurants in the chain in Queensland to offer a breakfast menu with a little something for everyone.

GYG taqueria manager Sean Ikstrums said the company had been looking to expand its offerings and believed the breakfast service would go "really well” in Bundaberg.

The new menu boasts a range of Mexican brekkie dishes like a breakfast burrito stuffed with chorizo and a crisp, golden hash brown; guacamole smothered toast; and fresh barista-crafted coffee.

For more info, visit https://bit.ly/2IFhz2Y.

Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    SOLD: Council buys popular riverfront restaurant's building

    Council News The building where The Rock Bar and Grill is situated has been sold to Bundaberg Regional Council.

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:30 PM
    Man bleeds heavily after smashing window

    Man bleeds heavily after smashing window

    News 24-year-old taken to hospital

    • 11th Apr 2018 5:25 PM
    Bennett, Batt, Sorensen announce support for cashless card

    Bennett, Batt, Sorensen announce support for cashless card

    Politics Politicians come out in support of Pitt

    PM accused of taking Wide Bay for granted

    PM accused of taking Wide Bay for granted

    Politics Sign petition for Bruce Highway upgrade

    • 11th Apr 2018 6:49 PM

    Local Partners