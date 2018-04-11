Bundy eatery's two for one deal on breakfast

You can get two burritos for the price of one.

To celebrate the arrival of their new breakfast burrito, Guzman y Gomez will be offering two brekkie burritos for the price of one, that's four for the price of two, or six for the price of three. The two for one deal will be available from April 16-18 until 11am each day.

The Bundaberg's Guzman y Gomez was one of about 15 restaurants in the chain in Queensland to offer a breakfast menu with a little something for everyone.

GYG taqueria manager Sean Ikstrums said the company had been looking to expand its offerings and believed the breakfast service would go "really well” in Bundaberg.

The new menu boasts a range of Mexican brekkie dishes like a breakfast burrito stuffed with chorizo and a crisp, golden hash brown; guacamole smothered toast; and fresh barista-crafted coffee.

