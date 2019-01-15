Bundy eateries open for vegans as data comes in

Mat Grills is hosting a documentary screening of a documentary exposing the dark underbelly of animal agriculture.

ACCORDING to Google Trends data - Australians have the world's biggest appetite for learning about all things vegan as the country down under tops the most searched list.

The United Kingdom and New Zealand ranked second and third in the list of 41 regions to Google the eating style.

The search engine data showed that Australian made the highest number of searches for veganism, vegan restaurants and vegan recipes.

Bundaberg has an expanding number of eateries catering to the vegan diet.

These include Buzz Superfood Bar, Nourish and The Journey, to name a few.

The Journey owner Mat Grills decided to give up meat to help with his exercise regime, but is now fully vegan and offers a range of vegan options at his Bargara cafe.

There were three reasons why the father-of-two became vegan.

It started for health reasons, but then lead to the ethical and environmental side of it.

The entire Grills family is vegan and he said once you got into the habit of eating differently it was easy.

Three Australian cities made the top 20 in searches relating to veganism: Melbourne (11), Adelaide (12) and Brisbane (20).