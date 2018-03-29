Bundy Easter weather: 75mm rainfall, horror humidity on way

UP TO 75mm of rain is predicted to fall across the Bundaberg region over Easter, with high humidity levels also on the cards.

Weatherzone said the most recent outlook predicted quite a wet weekend for Bundaberg.

"It will be a dryish start to the weekend, but showers will become increasingly likely with the potential for the rain to become quite frequent as well,” Weatherzone spokesman Brett Dutschke said.

"On Friday there will be brief, light showers and then occasionally heavy showers from Saturday night.

"Sunday and Monday will be the wettest days.”

Mr Dutschke said up to 30mm of rain could fall on the region on both days, while Saturday could experience up to 15mm.

"There is a low over the Coral Sea and it does look like it is gradually deepening,” he said.

"It is not going to get that close to Bundaberg but there will be a low pressure trough attached to the low that will continue to increase in showers.

"That trough will extend south along the Queensland coast.”

Mr Dutschke said humidity levels would also remain high across the Easter break.

"Humidity will be creeping up a bit,” he said,

"It will feel about three to four degrees warmer than what the actual temperature is.”

Tomorrow and Saturday will reach 30 degrees while Sunday and Monday will reach 29 degrees.