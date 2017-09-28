Bundy DV victims are 'at risk'

DV STATS: LNP Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Ros Bates says victims are at risk.

BUNDABERG domestic violence victims are being left exposed and at risk under a failing system according to State Opposition domestic and family spokeswoman Ros Bates.

A Queensland police report recorded number of Wide Bay offenders ignore domestic violence orders.

The latest figures released by the Queensland police show a record 1644 domestic violence offenders in the Wide Bay thumbed their noses at DV orders in 2016/17.

Almost double the number of offenders breaching orders than two years ago.

In January there was 185 breached domestic violence protection orders compared to 116 in January 2016 in the Wide Bay.

While January two years ago saw 74 breaches and 2014 had 74.

The same period 10 years ago (2007) there were 69 DV order breaches.

LNP Shadow Minister for the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Ros Bates said Labor continued to fail domestic violence victims.

"Three years of a do-nothing Palaszczuk Labor Government have seen breaches of domestic violence orders in Wide Bay almost double from 849 in 2014/15 to 1,644 in 2016/17,” Ms Bates said.

"Victims should have confidence in the system and the orders of the court to protect them from further abuse and harm.

"I have said it before and I will say it again, protection orders are not worth the paper they are written on if offenders continually ignore them.”

Ms Bates said tougher laws that hold offenders more accountable for their actions needed to be considered.

"Where are the much promised GPS trackers for domestic violence offenders that the LNP fought to have introduced into law earlier this year?” Ms Bates said.

"Under Labor we have seen a series of major blunders that have left victims of domestic violence exposed.

"The LNP has a real plan to tackle domestic violence - from Opposition we introduced a series of tough new bail and parole laws for domestic violence offenders that Labor opposed.

"Only the LNP will deliver a safe and liveable communities.”