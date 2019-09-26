Bundy DV support centre handles 800 police referrals in year

Edon Place received 800 family violence referrals from police in the past year and has helped 163 women with counselling.

Edon Place received 800 family violence referrals from police in the past year and has helped 163 women with counselling.

The organisation, which provides specialist domestic and family violence support, has continued its valuable work to support those affected, its annual general meeting heard this week.

Established in 1978, Edon Place Domestic and Family Violence Centre is a non-government community based organisation in the Bundaberg and North Burnett regions.

President Edwina Rowan said much had happened over the past 12 months, including a partnership with the the Vulnerable Persons Unit at Bundaberg Police Station.

"One of the highlights of this year was the Candle Lighting Vigil held at the Bundaberg Police station," she said.

"Our staff have worked closely with the Queensland Police Service Vulnerable Persons Unit and the collaborative approach between the two organisations is pleasing. It is a close association that I hope will continue into the future."

Mr Rowan said the organisation's Men's Behavioral Change Program continued to be the only program of its kind operating in the area.

"We continue to receive very positive feedback from participants and the organisations who refer to the service," she said.

"The Responsive and Respectful Choices Men's Group Program is already proving successful in equipping men with the skills to break the domestic violence cycle."

She acknowledged the organisation's many valued staff members, including service director Lyne Booth.

"Under Lyne's leadership, the organisation continues to be recognised as the foremost domestic violence service and only accredited housing service for victims of domestic violence in the region," she said.

Having completed eight years as service director, Lyne said she continued to find the role fulfilling in many ways.

"We were successful with our funding application from the Department of Housing and Public Works - Dignity First Program, $100,000 over a 12 month period," she said.

By the numbers



Edon Place service delivery 2018-19

800 QPS referrals

59 clients assisted through Home Security Safety Upgrades program

272 female clients supported at DVF court with 167 Domestic Violence Protection Orders allocated

170 male clients supported with 99 Domestic Violence Orders allocated

