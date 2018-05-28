LOCAL LEGENDS: Bundy duo named for State of Origin

I'M IN: Felise Kaufusi will make his debut for the Maroons next week.

I'M IN: Felise Kaufusi will make his debut for the Maroons next week. Queensland Rugby League media

LEAGUE: There will be double trouble for New South Wales in this year's State of Origin from the Rum City.

Bundaberg duo Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi have been named by Queensland coach Kevin Walters to play for the Maroons in game one of the series against the Blues next month in Melbourne.

Kaufusi has been named as a starter in the second row with Hess on the bench for the opener.

It will be Kaufusi's debut in Queensland colours with Hess making his third appearance.

The Storm forward has been named after a stellar season last year, which included an NRL premiership and selection for Australia in the World Cup.

His form this year has made the decision easy for Walters.

Hess has been named despite the Cowboys and the 21-year-old not having the best start to the season.

For Bundaberg it is the first time in 24 years that the region has had two players selected for State of Origin.

But it will be the first time both players have played for Queensland with Bundy-born players Mal Meninga and Ken Nagas playing for Queensland and New South Wales respectively.

The Queensland side will be captained by Greg Inglis who has been named in the centre and returns for the first time in almost two years.

North Queensland Cowboy Matt Scott has been dropped with Sydney Rooster Dylan Napa named at prop.

The full team is below.

More to come.

SQUAD from one to 17: Billy Slater, Valentine Holmes, Greg Inglis - captain, Will Chambers, Dane Gagai, Cameron Munster, Ben Hunt, Dylan Napa, Andrew McCullough, Jarrod Wallace, Gavin Cooper, Felise Kaufusi, Josh McGuire, Michael Morgan, Josh Papalii, Coen Hess, Jai Arrow. Kevin Walters - coach