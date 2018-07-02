Bundy duo in for the final game

I'M BACK: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi has been named for game three

I'M BACK: Bundaberg's Felise Kaufusi has been named for game three Bradley Kanaris

LEAGUE: Bundaberg's Coen Hess and Felise Kaufusi have survived Queensland Maroons coach Kevin Walters cut to make the team for game three.

The duo have been named for the final State of Origin at Suncorp Stadium on July 11.

Kaufusi remains in the second row but will need to prove his fitness after injuring his ankle last week and missing the Melbourne Storm clash against Sydney on Friday.

Hess remains on the bench and was overlooked for a starting role in favour of Jai Arrow and Josh Papalii.

Both replaced the injured Dylan Napa and out of form Jarrad Wallace, who moved to the bench after not delivering what Walters wanted in games one and two.

All up there are three changes to the team with Greg Inglis, Napa and Kalyn Ponga out with injury.

They have been replaced by Daly Cherry Evans, Corey Oates and Tim Glasby.

Billy Slater, in his final ever Origin game, will captain the side.

He becomes the 14th Maroon player to achieve the honour.

The Maroons will play New South Wales at 8pm and head into camp this week.

TEAM - 1. Billy Slater, 2. Valentine Holmes, 3. Dane Gagai, 4. Will Chambers, 5. Corey Oates, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Daly Cherry-Evans, 8. Jai Arrow, 9. Andrew McCullough, 10. Josh Papalii, 11. Gavin Cooper, 12. Felise Kaufusi, 13. Josh McGuire, 14. Ben Hunt, 15. Jarrod Wallace, 16. Coen Hess, 17. Tim Glasby, 18. Dylan Napa.