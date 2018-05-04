Bundy drug producer slept with rifle under bed

Alan Neville Bunt, 38, has been jailed after police found more than 4.5kg of marijuana at Bunt's Avondale address.

A POT grower who slept with a home-made shortened firearm under his bed has been jailed and ordered to to serve three months of an 18-month sentence behind bars.

Alan Neville Bunt, 38, pleaded guilty to a number of charges, including producing dangerous drugs, possessing drug utensils and unlawfully possessing a weapon and explosives as he appeared in the Bundaberg District Court on Thursday.

Crown prosecutor Stephanie Gallagher said on September 9 last year, police found more than 4.5kg of marijuana at Bunt's Avondale address.

"That includes plants, seeds and loose cannabis,” she said.

There was various drug paraphernalia including clip seal bags and a number of pipes.

"The plants were spread over seven different locations and in total there were 316 plants with a total weight of 616gm.

"Those plants ranged in height from 5cm to 1.5m.

"The cannabis located throughout the house weighed 3.957kg.”

Ms Gallagher said in addition to the marijuana police found a shortened firearm under Bunt's bed.

"Police found a toy rifle but the working mechanisms of the toy had been replaced with a barrel, chamber and trigger mechanism from a real rifle and that made that rifle operable.”

Defence barrister Amelia Loode said the firearm was used to control pests on the property and the marijuana was used for self-medication after falling from a horse and breaking his back in 2000.

"He was working as a stockman on a station and broke his back and spent a number of months in hospital,” she said.

"He has suffered severe back pain ever since.

"He returned to self mediating to assist with his pain and also help him with sleeping.”

Despite his injury, Ms Loode said Bunt continued to work as an animal control officer for six years with the council.

"But that would involve him being on duty 24 hours a day, seven days a week in order to be able to respond to cattle on roadways and removing that danger, " she said.

Bunt was sentenced to 18 months with a parole release date of August 3 this year.