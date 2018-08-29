Bundy drug overdoses more than double over decade

OVERDOSE INCREASE: The report found 60 people died in Bundaberg from accidental drug overdoses in the 2012-16 period, compared to 25 in 2002-06.

SHOCKING new statistics have revealed the scale of Bundaberg's illicit drug problem and renewed calls for a rehab centre to be developed in the region.

The number of deaths in the Bundaberg region attributed to accidental drug overdoses has more than doubled in a decade, a new report has revealed.

The report by the not-for-profit Penington Institute found 60 people died in Bundaberg from accidental drug overdoses in the 2012-16 period, compared to 25 in 2002-06.

The ratio of deaths is well above the state average.

In Queensland, 716 people died from accidental drug overdoses in the 2002-06 period, rising to 1455 in 2012-16.

Penington Institute chief executive John Ryan, an author on Australia's Annual Overdose Report 2018, said Bundaberg's figures were "trending upwards” and of concern.

"An increase of 35 deaths in the years spanning 2012 to 2016 compared to 2002 to 2006 should act as a strong wake-up call,” Mr Ryan said.

"This is one of the most significant increases in drug-related deaths in any city in Australia.

"From 2001 to 2016, the drug type claiming the most lives in the area is unsurprisingly opioids such as codeine, heroin, oxycodone and fentanyl.”

Mr Ryan said overdoses usually happened accidentally.

He said most of the deaths were caused by multiple contributing drugs rather than a single drug.

IWC Health and Wellbeing Centre general manager Wayne Mulvany said the organisation had noticed the "upward trend” in drug-related deaths several years ago.

"In late 2015 (we) found that more and more people were becoming increasingly concerned about the impact of substance abuse in our community,” Mr Mulvaney said.

"They were coming to our Alcohol and Other Drugs (AOD) program for help.

"A major cause of concern was the rising use of ice.”

Mr Mulvaney said IWC hosted the Bundaberg Region Community Ice Forum in June 2016 to examine drug-related issues.

More than 80 delegates from 46 organisations took part.

"The forum developed an action plan, and many of those actions have been delivered, but the community voice at the forum made it clear that the establishment of a residential rehabilitation facility in Bundaberg region was a priority,” Mr Mulvany said.

"Unfortunately, neither the state or federal government has stepped up to assist our community around providing this level of treatment in our region.”

He said the IWC Farm was suitable for a residential rehabilitation facility.

"IWC is not saying we want to run such a facility ourselves, but we and the rest of the community would appreciate this treatment option to support pathways out of substance abuse,” Mr Mulvany said.