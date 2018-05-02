Menu
Leighton Lee Fisher smoked 20 cones a day, a Bundaberg court has heard. Facebook
Bundy drug dealer's special price list revealed in court

Carolyn Booth
2nd May 2018 9:55 AM
A BUNDABERG dad will spend five months in jail after admitting to trafficking marijuana on a daily basis to a customer base of about 50 people.

Leighton Lee Fisher appeared in the Bundaberg District Court where he pleaded guilty to trafficking the drug over a three-month period up until May 1 last year.

He also lead pleaded guilty to supplying methamphetamine on one occasion and three summary drug offences.

Crown prosecutor David Nardone told the court Fisher sold marijuana in amounts ranging from 1g for $25 to an ounce for $180 and when police arrested the 29-year old they found at leat 1000 drug-related text messages on his mobile phone.

"He told police they would find 20-30 messages on his phone related to the supply of drugs - that was a gross minimisation of his conduct,” he said.

"The phone revealed at least 1000 drug-related messages.

"Mr Fisher contributed in a short but significant way to the distribution of a drug that harms the community.”

Mr Nardone called for a jail term of two to three years to reflect the criminality of Fisher's offending.

It was a period Fisher's defence lawyer conceded was appropriate.

The court heard at the time of offending Fisher was smoking 15-20 cones a day and he sold the drug at a "street level” to "be able to afford his own cannabis consumption”.

But the new dad to a three-month-old baby admitted being charged had "scared the s--- out of him” and the court heard since May he'd turned his life around by completing a number of certificates and securing employment.

During sentencing Judge Rackemann said Fisher had encouraged return customers by supplying on credit and advertising when he was able to supply.

"Your business extended to making it easy for customers to make purchases and you drove a customer to the bank to facilitate a transaction,” he said.

"Trafficking in dangerous drugs such as cannabis is a very serious offence and your operation was a significant one and calls for a significant sentence to be imposed.”

Fisher was slapped with a two-and-a-half-year head sentence to be released on parole on October 30 this year after serving five months.

