Bundy drug couple caught out in undercover cop sting

A COUPLE caught out in an undercover copy sting have both escaped spending time behind bars after pleading guilty to multiple counts of supplying dangerous drugs.

Michael Pettitt, 55, and Kelly Thompson, 33, both appeared in Bundaberg District Court pleading guilty to numerous charges after being "flushed out" in a police operation in 2016.

During the operation, Pettitt and Thompson sold drugs to an undercover police officer.

Crown prosecutor Lara Soldi told the court Pettitt was caught on five occasions, during the investigation, with "street level" quantities of meth and marijuana.

The largest quantity was 3.5g of meth valued at $1500.

Ms Soldi told the court Thompson's involvement in the case only went as far as weighing the drugs and putting them in clipseal bags and dialling a phone number to then put the phone on speaker.

Pettitt's barrister Callan Cassidy told the court his client had significantly reduced his alcohol and drug use and hadn't used meth for two or three years.

Mr Cassidy told the court Pettitt was also receiving regional housing support which helped him with budget planning and one-on-one counselling. Thompson's barrister Tom Zwoerner told the court she began using marijuana in her youth.

He told the court she had little involvement in the offences. The court heard Thompson had also been studying a certificate in business and was keen to find work.

Judge Leanne Clare told the pair meth caused misery among the community.

"Meth is the reason a lot of people end up in the District Court, ordinary people turn into criminals," she said.

Judge Clare also took into account the early pleas of guilty and the fact there were no offences of supplying drugs committed since.

Pettitt was sentenced to two years imprisonment and was immediately released on parole.

Thompson was sentenced to nine months imprisonment to be served under an intensive correction order.