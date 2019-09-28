Bundy drug and drink drivers in court

OVER THE LIMIT: Jake Flesser blew .74 when he was pulled over in July.

P-PLATER OVER THE LIMIT

MATTHEW Southwell pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while over the no alcohol limit.

The provisional driver was intercepted by police on August 8 on Mount Perry Road for a breath test, returning a reading of .048.

His fine was moderated in view of his personal circumstances, receiving a $500 fine and a three month disqualification.

57-YEAR-OLD BLOWS .08

LYNETTE Paterson was granted a restricted licence despite blowing a .08 on the morning of June 13.

The 57-year-old had held a licence for 42 years without much trouble, but admitted to drinking the previous night.

Deeming her of otherwise good character, Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan granted her a restricted licence for purposes of work.

Paterson was given a $500 fine and was disqualified from driving for one month.

$500 FINE

MATTHEW Norris was given a fine of $500 and disqualified from driving for one month after pleading guilty to drink driving. He blew .099 on August 11.

P-PLATER OFF THE ROAD

JAKE Flesser pleaded guilty to driving a car over the general alcohol limit in July.

The provisional driver blew .074 at a roadside breath test, though as a provisional driver had an alcohol limit of zero.

He was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

RESTRICT LICENCE FOR DRINK DRIVER

SEAN Small was granted a restricted licence after reading an affirmation in court.

He pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle in Agnes Water while over the general alcohol limit.

The 50-year-old returned a reading at a roadside breath test of .072.

He was given a $350 fine and disqualified from driving for one month.

OFF THE ROAD: Daniel Corfield should have had a zero alcohol level as a provisional licence holder.

THREE-MONTH BAN

DANIEL Corfield pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Bargara Road while over the general alcohol limit.

The provisional driver said he had drank several cans of a premixed rum before driving and being intercepted by police on August 24.

The random breath test required by police returned a reading of .072.

He was given a $500 fine and a three month disqualification.

DRIVING ON POT

JULIE Shaxson pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle while a relevant drug was present in her system.

Shaxson was intercepted by police for a roadside test on July 13, returning a positive reading for marijuana.

She received a fine of $350 and a disqualification of one month.

SECOND DRUG DRIVING CHARGE

Kristy Wilson appeared in Bundaberg Magistrates Court on Thursday facing drug driving charges.

Wilson plead guilty to driving a vehicle on July 18 with the active ingredient of cannabis in her system.

Her matter was aggravated by the fact she had a like offence in 2016.

She was fined $500 and disqualified from driving for three months.

FINE FOR DRUG DRIVER

SCOTT Feeney pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle on Goodwood Rd while a relevant drug was present in his system on July 18.

He was fined $350 and had his licence disqualified for a period of one month after the active ingredient in cannabis was found in his system.

TEEN TESTS POSITIVE

EMILY Hamerton fronted court on Thursday for driving a vehicle while a relevant drug was present in her system.

Hamerton was intercepted on Mount Perry Road for a roadside test, returning a positive reading for the active ingredient in cannabis.

The 18 year-old had her sentence moderated in view of her personal situation.

She received a $200 fine and a disqualification of three months.

A conviction was not recorded.