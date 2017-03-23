Bundy drivers slip up on wet roads

WET WEATHER: Police said it's "mind boggling” that some people don't drive to conditions.

BUNDABERG police have been kept busy on the region's roads due to the heavy rainfall, with multiple drivers fined for not obeying simple road rules.

A number of Traffic Infringement Notices had been issued this week for mistakes including failing to stop at a stop sign, failing to drive within marked lines and disobeying left turn signs.

Bundaberg police traffic branch officer-in charge Sergeant Marty Arnold said during the recent wet weather, many drivers were getting into trouble and it was something that continued to baffle and frustrate police.

"People are just not driving to conditions, they are tailgating, running into the back of cars and approaching intersections at speeds that aren't suitable in this type of weather,” he said.

"It frustrates us on dry roads but when it is wet and even more dangerous it is just mind boggling that drivers can't drive to the conditions.”

"And it is not always the young and inexperienced drivers that get into trouble, sometimes it is older drivers that get into the mentality that it won't ever happen to them and they become complacent.”

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus echoed Sgt Arnold's frustrations and said in the wet weather, when the utmost caution and care was needed, even the simplest of rules like wearing a seatbelt were being ignored.

"On March 21 at around 3.40pm, a 59-year-old Gregory River man was intercepted by police on Bundaberg Ring Rd, Kensington for a driver fail to wear seatbelt offence,” she said.

The driver was fined $365 and lost three demerit points.

UNDER WATER: Some roads in Bundaberg experienced minor flooding with heavy rain overnight. Paul Donaldson BUN230317RAIN3

DRIVERS FINED