Bundy drivers to cross finish line in Variety Bash Adventure

Bundaberg's Ben Searle is one of the participants from Bundy in the 2020 Variety Bash Adventure.

AN ECLECTIC mix 30+-year-old vehicles, four-wheel drives and everything in between left Bundaberg on Monday for the 2020 Variety Bash Adventure.

The teams will arrive in Noosa today after a week on the road.

The event, which combines Australia's longest running charity motoring event, the Variety Bash and Variety 4WD adventure.

The two events have raised more than $24 million for Variety.

The event, comprised of over 100 vehicles, including 10 participants from Bundaberg, will immediately fund $118,000 in grants and scholarships for local kids and schools, including many along the way, helping to change the lives of over 1,700 kids who are living with sickness, disadvantage or disability.

Event proceeds will also help fund Variety's grants and programs in 2021.

Among the grant recipients is Bundaberg State High School, which is set to receive two 25-seater Variety Sunshine Coaches, thanks to the dedicated fundraising efforts of Variety Bash Adventure team, Car 9 - The Avatars.

Bundaberg's Beau Weir is one of the participants from Bundy in the 2020 Variety Bash Adventure.

Over the past year, with generous support from Mr Tejpal Singh, the team have raised over $56,000 towards the coaches to transport students to the school's alternative education program, IGNITE.

The program provides access to reduced class sizes and focused teaching strategies for students who are at risk of or have disengaged with mainstream education and students linked with the Youth Justice system.

On top of the assistance provided to local families and organisations, communities along the way including Bundaberg, Miles, Roma, Mitchell, Nindigully, Kingaroy and Noosa will also see a welcome economic injection of up to $180,000 from the event's overnight stays.

"We're really proud of what our fundraising teams are doing for families and towns that have been hit hard by the challenges of droughts, bushfires and COVID-19," said Variety Queensland CEO Steve Wakerley.

"It's more than just the economic impact, it's also bringing excitement and joy back to these regional and rural communities who have had an especially tough year".

"The two Variety Sunshine Coaches are going to make an enormous difference to the students attending our offsite IGNITE alternative education program - thank you, said Karen McCord, Principal, Bundaberg State High School.

Even after the road-trippers return home, the positive impacts of the journey and their efforts will continue. Fundraising from the event will be used throughout the year by Variety to deliver more grants, programs, scholarships and experiences to promote inclusion across Queensland in 2021, reaching an estimated 6,500 kids and helping to unleash the magic in every child.