Bundy drivers given 760,000 reasons to check car

CAR TROUBLE: RACQ are urging Bundy drivers to check their car over, after responding to 760,000 call-outs in the last 12 months.

RACQ is urging Bundaberg residents to check their car after responding to almost 800,000 stranded drivers.

The new data shows the RACQ roadside patrol team assisted more than 760,000 drivers experiencing car problems, throughout the state and over the last 12 months.

These statewide call-outs consisted of almost 105,000 flat batteries, 4306 mechanical breakdowns, 64,333 flat tyre changes and 36,971 cases where the driver had locked themselves out of the vehicle.

RACQ Club spokeswoman Lucinda Ross said she encourages all drivers to spend at least half an hour checking their car over, to ensure they are prepared this new financial year.

“We all know owning a car can be a costly exercise, but by doing basic maintenance checks on a regular basis you could save yourself from an expensive trip to the mechanic,” Ms Ross said.

“Get under the bonnet today and check your car’s oil and water levels and visit your local fuel station to check the air pressure on your tyres - make sure it’s all up to scratch and if you notice anything out of the ordinary, get it looked into early.”

Of the 760,000 statewide call-outs, 42,850 cases occurred throughout the Wide Bay region.

“In the last 12 months, we’ve attended more than 42,000 calls for help in the Bundaberg and Wide Bay region,” Ms Ross said.

“We’ve helped more than 2,800 members with flat tyres, 6,500 members with flat batteries and 2,384 members who locked themselves out of the car get safely back on the road.”

As the Queensland borders open back up, Ms Ross said it would mean many drivers would begin travelling again for the first time in the recent months.

“If your car has been sitting idle or used for short trips to the grocery store and back for a few months, your battery could be in danger of going flat,” she said.

“Make sure you take your car for a few longer drives to give the battery a chance to recharge, or give us a call and get it checked out by one of our roadside patrols.

“Whether you drive your car every day or once a month, make time today to check it’s all in working order so you can start the new financial year with some peace of mind.”

For more useful tips, visit racq.com.au