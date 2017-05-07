Bundy drivers cop $500k in speeding fines

Bundaberg speedsters have been fined more than $500,000.

A BUNDABERG hoon was caught driving 45kmh over the speed limit in a 100kmh zone.

Police statistics released through Right to Information laws show Bundaberg's worst speeder in the 2015-16 financial year was clocked at 145kmh in a 100kmh zone at Gin Gin.

The case was one of 2329 speeding offences police detected over the 12 months and they cost Bundaberg motorists about $500,000.

Most fines, 1966, were sent to drivers doing less than 13kmh over the limit.

A further 555 fines were to motorists driving 13-20kmh over the limit and 93 fines went to people caught 21-30kmh over the limit.

Police issued eight fines to drivers doing 31-40kmh over the limit and four fines went to drivers caught more than 40kmh over the limit.

Those fines cost drivers a total of $500,207 that could have gone into the local economy. That's enough to buy 357 new ultra-high definition TVs, 13,180 cartons of XXXX Gold stubbies, or feed 3248 average Bundaberg households for a week.

But it is the physical cost of dangerous driving that Bundaberg Hospital emergency department clinical director Terry George sees all too often.

Dr George said although fatal crashes got the most attention, those that caused severe injuries could be life-changing.

"Lives are changed instantly, completely and permanently. Losing a loved one without warning and without good reason is a massive blow that many people will not recover from,” he said.

"Others suddenly have their life transformed to living with a permanent severe disability or caring for loved ones with a permanent severe disability.”

Dr George said car crashes were the most common cause of trauma and something that can "affect the community”.

"You don't want to meet me as a result of a car crash, and face the life-changing consequences that can be the result,” he said.

Road safety expert Rebecca Ivers said managing speeds and improving road quality were vital to making roads safer.

"Safety gains on highways can be made by managing speed, better road quality and safer cars. In rural regions people are often travelling long distances on lower quality roads in less safe cars,” she said.

National road user body Australian Automobile Association has called for a national inquiry into road safety after a report found 42,000 people were seriously injured each year.

"At a time when new vehicles and roads have never been safer, we need to understand why 40 years of road safety improvement appears to be at risk of being reversed,” the AAA said.

"Such an inquiry is an important, urgent, and low-cost step the government can take towards reducing the human suffering, and the billions in annual economic costs, caused by road crashes.”

ARM NEWSDESK

Most drivers were fined for driving less than 13kmh over the speed limit. Amber Macpherson

Speedsters done for hooning

IF YOU get caught driving more than 40kmh over the limit you could be charged with a type two hooning offence.

That's the latest warning from the RACQ after shocking speeding statistics were recently released.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads found more than 60,000 drivers were nabbed driving at least 20kmh over the speed limit last year.

In the past four months, Bundaberg police have issued a further seven traffic infringement notices to drivers caught speeding more than 40kmh over the designated speed limit.

Senior Constable Danielle Loftus said areas of the speeding offences included the Bruce Hwy, Goodwood Rd and Childers Rd.

"Speeding offences occur on highways, suburban streets and school zones,” she said, urging drivers to stick to the designated speed limit assigned and to drive accordingly to the conditions.

RACQ spokeswoman Lauren Ritchie warned about high-range speeding. You won't only receive a fine of $1137 and eight demerit points, but you'll also cop a six-month licence suspension. If you're caught a second time you'll have your car impounded or immobilised for seven days,” she said.