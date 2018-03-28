Bundy driver warning: Police ramp up road patrols

Police are warning motorists to drive carefully this Easter holidays to ensure they don't have to deal with crashes, like this fatality on the Bruce Hwy.

IF YOU'RE about to load up the car and set off for the Easter long weekend or school holidays, police are reminding road users to give as much thought to the journey as the holiday itself.

Childers police officer-in-charge Sergeant Geoff Fay urged drives to plan ahead, service their car and make sure their vehicles were road worthy before heading off and then consider the fatal five when on the road.

"If you're travelling long distances make sure you take a fatigue break or share the driving, particularity if you're driving to the western area of the state where it could be a long time between stops,” he said.

Sgt Fay said the police would be highly visible on all major roads to remind drivers to adhere to the fatal five.

"There will be no tolerance given to bad behaviour,” he said.

"In the Childers area we've got enforcement patrols every day, they've already started and they'll go right through until April 20.

"They'll be extra daily patrols ... Childers police, Tiaro, Howard and Gin Gin are joining forces to conduct additional patrols up and down the highway in conjunction with Operation Quebec.”

Sgt Fay said the state-wide operation aimed to minimise road trauma during the Easter holiday period through a combination of highly visible and covert police presence by targeting the fatal five.

With traffic already building on the roads, Sgt Faye said drivers also needed to drive to the conditions.

"It looks like there could be some inclement weather so we urge people to take extra precautions,” he said.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Michael Bishop also urged drivers to be mindful of the conditions and expect extra traffic on the roads, especially with people from across the state heading to the Commonwealth Games.

"People will be tired at times travelling long journeys so drive to the conditions, follow the road rules for your safety and others,” he said.

"People will be moving down towards the south-east corner to attend the Commonwealth Games so there could be possibly be higher volumes of traffic.

"Also be mindful that we'll have a larger police presence on the roads conducting enforcement activities.”