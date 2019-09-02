Bundy driver cops six-year-ban and hefty fines

A MAN has received a hefty SPER debt, a lengthy licence disqualification and a suspended prison sentence after a string of offences on the Gold Coast and in Bundaberg.

Mitchell John Edgar pleaded guilty to all 10 of his charges yesterday which included two counts of driving without a licence and stealing.

In July this year police attempted to intercept Edgar while driving on McNeilly St at a low speed.

Police drove beside Edgar motioning for him to pull over when Edgar told them he was "just going home".

When Edgar eventually stopped police found he was driving on a suspended licence.

A further search of his vehicle also found restricted drugs.

But his list of offences didn't stop there.

On May 31, Edgar attended a Caltex Star Mart service station in the Gold Coast area where he drove off with $16.44 of petrol.

On May 20, he stole $289.20 worth of groceries from Aldi in Helensvale.

He was also wanted for another petrol drive off which took place in February where he stole $40.01 of fuel. He was also charged with a second disqualified driving offence at the time.

Edgar's lawyer told the court he had recently moved back to the Bundaberg area in June after living on the Gold Coast for some time.

The court heard Edgar suffered from drug issues while he was living in the Gold Coast and had rehabilitated himself.

Edgar's lawyer also told the court at some point in time, Edgar would have to make a court application for his licence for his work.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Edgar's guilty plea and also his previous history.

Edgar received a total of $4400 worth of fines which were referred to SPER for his drug charges, stealing charges and disqualified driving offences.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $345.65 restitution for his three stealing offences.

He also received a nine month prison sentence which was suspended for two years and received a further licence disqualification of six years in total.

Mitchell John Edgar pleaded guilty to all 10 of his charges yesterday which included two counts of driving without a licence and stealing.

In July this year police attempted to intercept Edgar while driving on McNeilly St at a low speed.

Police drove beside Edgar motioning for him to pull over when Edgar told them he was "just going home".

When Edgar eventually stopped police found he was driving on a suspended licence, a further search of his vehicle found casuals of restricted drugs.

But his list of offences didn't stop there.

On May 31, Edgar attended a Caltex Star Mart service station in the Gold Coast area where he drove off with $16.44 of petrol.

On May 20, he stole $289.20 worth of groceries from Aldi in Helensvale.

He was also wanted for another petrol drive off which took place in February where he stole $40.01 of fuel, he was also charged with a second disqualified driving offence at the time.

Edgar's lawyer told the court he had recently moved back to the Bundaberg area in June after living on the Gold Coast for some time.

The court heard Edgar suffered from drug issues while he was living in the Gold Coast and he had rehabilitated himself.

Edgar's lawyer also told the court at some point in time, Edgar would have to make a court application for his licence for his work.

Magistrate Ross Woodford took into account Edgar's guilty plea and also his previous history.

Edgar received a total of $4400 worth of fines which were referred to SPUR for his drug charges, stealing charges and disqualified driving offences.

He was also ordered to pay a total of $345.65 restitution for his three stealing offences.

He also received a nine month prison sentence which was suspended for two years and received a further licence disqualification of six years in total.