Bundy driver blows three times the limit on Christmas Day

THERE was no Christmas cheer for on-duty police after multiple drivers were caught over the legal limit.

Bundaberg police conducting road-side breath tests on Tuesday found three drivers well over the limit, the worst instance involving a 39-year-old who was more than three times over, with a reading of .159.

A 25-year-old driver blew .14 and a 43-year-old blew .107.

After warnings just last week of ramped-up patrols, Bundaberg Road Policing Unit Senior Constable Mike Oliver said it was a disappointing day.

"It's disappointing to see some people are deliberately flouting the laws and driving when they know they've had too much to drink,” he said.

"It's not like you've tried to time it and you've gone just over, you've got to know that you're that level and you shouldn't be driving.”

He said it was hard to generalise why people chose to drive in such a state but said cases often involved alcoholics, party-goers who didn't want to stick around or family members leaving after an argument.

Drink-driving offences weren't the only shocking sights on Tuesday - a driver caught driving at 120km/h on Childers Rd was one of at least 10 people to receive speeding fines, as well as a handful of domestic violence and other vehicle offences throughout the day.