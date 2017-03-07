Bundy driver Barbera proves he belongs in Dunlop Super 2 Series

TURN: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera negotiates a turn at the Clipsal 500 in his Garry Rogers Motorsport Supercar

AFTER just one weekend, Bundaberg's Mason Barbera feels his results show that he belongs in the Dunlop Super 2 Series.

Impressing around the streets of Adelaide at the Clipsal 500, the teenager shone in his first race meet in a Supercar.

Barbera kept his car clean all weekend and recorded a top-10 finish, with ninth in race two, and leaves Adelaide in the top 10 in the championship.

The 19-year-old said the debut exceeded even his expectations.

"No way, not at all did I expect to be in the top 10," he said.

"I was quietly confident of getting top 15.

"But I stayed out of trouble and we had a good weekend."

RACE: Bundaberg's Mason Barbera goes around the final turn at the Clipsal 500. Contributed

Starting slowly, Barbera finished 16th and 17th in the opening two practice sessions before qualifying in 17th for race one.

The former V8 Ute racer then made his move in race one to move to 13th before banking his first top 10 in the category.

Despite falling back to 11th in the final race, it was enough for top 10 in the championship and an 80-point lead over his team-mate.

He is also second among the rookies in the series behind William Brown.

"We had a plan in place to just finish, finish, finish," Barbera said.

"I wanted to come back with a clean car and we did.

"My confidence is through the roof at the moment."

But Barbera is also realistic.

"I've still got lots of learning to do," he said.

"It was my first Supercars weekend and I've done bugger all in testing laps.

"I do feel like I belong though and I've made a footprint and won some respect."

Barbera will now focus on the next round in Tasmania on April 7 to 9.

"It was horrendously hot in Adelaide and now I know what I can expect in a Supercar," he said.

"I'll be doing more training to be ready."