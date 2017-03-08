31°
Bundy drinks found in the most unlikely place

Crystal Jones
| 8th Mar 2017 11:57 AM
The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in Norway.
The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in Norway.

WHAT are some of the first things you expect to see when you fly from Queensland to Norway?

Snow? Of course.

Mountains? Likely.

Quaint buildings? Sure.

For Joachim Klein, he spotted something a little more familiar.

Snowy Norway.
Snowy Norway.

Mr Klein's wife Frances said her husband, from Norway and living in Gympie, spotted the drinks on a trip overseas.

"It was in a bakery in Oslo,” she said.

A Bundaberg Brewed Drink will set you back about 43 Norwegian krone which is about $6.70 Australian.

"He said it was the first thing he saw, all the types lined up on the shelf in the first store he went into,” Mrs Klein said.

"So he travelled 30 hours by plane and first thing he saw in Norway was something produced two hours' drive away.”

Bundy drinks found in the most unlikely place

The Bundaberg Brewed Drinks in Norway.

Bundy's drinks seem to get everywhere

