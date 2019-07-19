Bundy drink-driver fined $1650 after abusing cops

Lee Szkolar, 30, has pleaded guilty to commit public nuisance, obstruct police officer and driving over the limit.

A BUNDY man who had a "few beers” after picking up a paycheck and ended up in a verbal showdown in the police station has been fined $1650.

Lee Szkolar, 30, pleaded guilty to commit public nuisance, obstruct police officer and driving over the limit.

Police prosecutor Senior Sergeant Grant Klaassen told Bundaberg Magistrates Court that officers conducting an RBT on Childers Rd on June 21 that Szkolar had blown a reading of .102.

Szkolar told police he had drunk a "few beers” after work.

He was taken to Bundaberg police station, but that was when the court heard Szkolar became verbally abusive.

When police took Szkolar through the foyer where members of the public, including children, were he started shouting at officers.

"F--k you, yeah f--k off you pieces of s--t,” Szkolar shouted.

He then "struggled violently” with officers before being handcuffed and taken to the watchouse.

Defence barrister Ryan Dwyer told the court his client had no previous like offending.

"(But) he has a concerning traffic history,” Mr Dwyer said.

"He went to pick up a pay check ... had some beers at Sugarland Tavern ... he knows it was foolish.”

Mr Dwyer said Szkolar's actions at the police station were due to him being "angry at himself” and not police.

Magistrate Bronwyn Hartigan fined Szkolar $1650 and disqualified him from driving for three months.

"There are some anger issues present today,” Ms Hartigan said.