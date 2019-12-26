Menu
Watch out for cattle on our rural roads.
Bundy dries up once again as hope of good rain leaves us

Mikayla Haupt
26th Dec 2019 6:45 PM
IT SEEMS as though the Christmas storm passed just as quickly as it came for Bundaberg residents.

While neighbouring regions had falls upwards of 25mm, Bundaberg residents enjoyed cooler temperatures and the sound of rain hitting the roof.

But the downpour late Christmas night and into this morning was nowhere near enough to bring the Dec­ember totals up to the average 126.6mm.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology's rainfall records, Bundaberg had 8.4mm, Moore Park had 10mm, Moorlands 12mm, Bucca Weir  4mm, and Branyan  18mm.

But north of Bundaberg and into the North Burnett region is where most of the rain fell.

Miriam Vale had 28mm, Monto recorded 46mm, Gaeta had 31mm, Captain Creek had 52mm and the highest total fell at Mungungo Weir Alert with 116mm.

With any glimmer of hope for more rain quickly dwindl­ing, the bureau has forecast temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees tomorrow and a 30 per cent chance of 0-0.4mm of rain.

Despite the recent rain, drivers are reminded that with the prevailing drought conditions, you may encounter cattle being droved on North Burnett region roads.

In December  the regional council  issued 35 agistment permits and two travelling stock permits.

Currently the North Burnett has approximately 1000 head travelling in the Golden Fleece/Degilbo area and about 500 head travelling from Eidsvold towards Mt Perry.

For more, visit the council's website. 

Bundaberg News Mail

