Bundy dominates Wide Bay Flames side

The Waves’ Brendon Schultz has been picked for Wide Bay.

CRICKET: Half of Wide Bay’s team for next month’s Bulls Masters Country Challenge, to be held in Bundaberg, will be able to show their talent at home.

Bundaberg makes up six of the 12 person squad that was announced yesterday by Wide Bay Cricket.

The competition sees eight regions compete to be the best T20 side outside of Brisbane.

The past few years has seen the tournament held in Mackay but Bundaberg won the rights for it, for the next three years, earlier this year.

And now Jarrod Laycock, Brendon Schultz, Sam Pearson, Kye Leggett, Callum Neubecker and Chris Duff get the chance to play at home.

The Waves have the most selected in the squad with three, Brothers have two and Norths one player.

The side will play three games in a pool before semi’s are held between the top two in each group to determine two finalists.

Those finalists will then head to the Gabba later this season for the final.

Wide Bay has been put in the same group as Central Queensland, Darling Downs/South Queensland and Far North. The Flames start the tournament on Friday night, on October 5, taking on Central Queensland at 6.30pm.

The side then takes on the Far North at 2pm on Saturday before facing Darling Downs at 5pm that afternoon.

Wide Bay will then either contest the final or play off for fifth, sixth, seventh or eighth on Sunday.

All matches will be live streamed as well through the Bulls Masters Facebook page.

Entry is also free.