Bundy doesn't get hot enough for govt-funded air con

IT DOES NOT get hot or humid enough for air conditioning to be government-funded in Bundaberg schools.

That's the answer the State Government gave in response to a question tabled in Parliament, asking for clarification on how the policy behind air conditioning state schools across Queensland worked.

"The Palaszczuk Government has a policy of air conditioning schools in the hottest and most humid parts of Queensland. These areas are known as the Cooler Schools Zones," Education Minister Grace Grace said.

"Schools within the Bundaberg electorate do not fall in these zones and are not eligible for funding from the Department of Education for the provision of air conditioning."

In his question, Bundaberg MP David Batt asked Ms Grace whether she would commit to funding air conditioning for schools in his electorate, referencing studies that showed how employability was linked to learning, which depended on comfortable learning environments.

A Spokesperson for the Department of Education said for schools outside of the Cooler Schools Zones, the provision of air conditioning was a decision for each individual school community.

"The department may provide air conditioning on a case-by-case basis in response to specific issues, such as medical conditions or environments where equipment or acoustic measures require the use of air conditioning, for example, music practice rooms requiring closed doors and windows," the department spokesperson said.

The original Cool Schools zone was established by the State Government in 1996 to provide assistance to state schools north of Bowen.

In 1998 the government introduced the Cooler Schools Program and extended the program to areas north of latitude 20, including Gladstone, Biloela, Theodore and west of the Great Divide in an enlarged zone.

At that time, the rationale used to define this extended zone was the combination of higher heat and humidity and the number of higher discomfort days in the defined zone.

Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington said she knew how her own children "sweltered in classrooms".

"The LNP knows cool kids are smart kids and we'll keep up the pressure on the Premier to do her job and care for Queensland children," she said.

"Please Premier, just pick up the phone and call your Labor mates down south and ask for their maths on making this investment work.

"Just swallow your pride and copy the LNP's homework."

The hottest day recorded in Bundaberg last year was 38.5 degrees on March 6.

The Department of Education spokesperson stated it took a number of measures to deliver functional learning environments and that individual schools outside of the Cooler Schools Zone could elect to use school funds (e.g. grants, minor works or P&C funding) to install air conditioning.

"The department incorporates passive cooling measures into its school and classroom designs to help manage classroom conditions. Building orientation, shade from direct sunlight, good ventilation and ceiling fans are measures used to deliver functional learning environments," the spokesperson said.