Bundy documentary encourages others to heal their wounds

TRAUMA TO TRIUMPH: Executive producer, Sarah Tump plans to have a local screening of the documentary at the end of the year. Rhylea Millar

VULNERABILITY and the reluctance to reveal it is part of what makes us human.

And one Bundy woman wants you to know that past trauma does not make you weak, has not determined your future and you are not alone.

Sarah Tump has had her own fair share of challenges, from witnessing the marriage breakdown of her parents and unintentionally filling the void through a series of toxic and abusive relationships.

"My father cheated on my mum and I ended up growing up without a Dad, so as soon as I was old enough to date, I did and I became a serial dater," she said.

"Three-year-old Sarah who had all that childhood trauma was looking for a father figure and never realised and now I understand my worth and no one's perfect but I won't settle for less than I deserve."

The mother of two has chosen to remain single for the last seven years and decided to film the documentary, Bones of Women, in May to help others heal old wounds.

The documentary follows mental health entrepreneurs Noni Croft and Liana Allison, sitting at Oodies Cafe and sharing their personal experience with trauma turning to triumph.

"Blind audience participation was also a major part of the film, as they listen to Noni and Liana but cannot hear them and their reactions were filmed - it was so intense that you could hear a pin drop," Ms Tump said.

"It's about bringing people together - there were both women and men in the audience and it's really set to empower people and teach them that there are many approaches and outlooks that can help them to recover."

Ms Tump said she is passionate about filming a miniseries, based on this concept, to show how two people with similar circumstances have turned their trauma to triumph, from entrepreneurs, to stay-at-home mums.

"Associate Media, Noni and Liana, Oodies Cafe … we all volunteered our time for this project and I feel very blessed to have been handed such a full platter of incredible people," Ms Tump said.

"But ultimately we do require that funding to continue filming these sorts of projects and it's important to give people a voice and have these sorts of projects in regional areas."

Ms Tump and Associate Media are currently editing the film and said intend to hold a screening of Bones of Women, at Moncrieff Entertainment Centre by the end of the year.

For further information, visit https://bit.ly/2krxH1U.