New doc on the block for Bundaberg practice

brittiny edwards
, brittiny.edwards@news-mail.com.au
6th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
THERE is a new doctor on the block at Burnett Medical Centre, as Shireen Banu joins the team.

The family-oriented practice has helped the community for more than 90 years and now Dr Banu will be part of its history.

Dr Banu said she was excited to start a new chapter of her career at the practice.

"I am looking forward to working with my colleagues as I already knew most of the doctors who worked here, plus it is close to my home," Dr Banu said.

>>> New bulk-billed GP for adolescents in Bundaberg

Working at a new practice comes with new patients and Dr Banu said she was excited to get to know them.

"It's a new practice so the patients are new and the software is new, so it's a whole new challenge," she said.

"I love my patients and am particularly interested in working with children and women.

"My impression is that a lot of women feel more comfortable with lady doctors - not everyone but I want to be able to help the ones who are.

"I am looking forward to meeting new patients and hope to have a nice experience here."

>>> GP-led respiratory clinic set to open in Bundaberg

Dr Banu said she recognised the importance of doctors in Bundaberg and hoped to continue to see more in the region.

While some doctors moved to the bigger cities, after 12 years in Bundaberg Dr Janu wouldn't want to be anywhere else.

"We are starting to get new female doctors every year and there are always ­interns at the base hospital," she said.

"Some move to the bigger cities but for me it is a nice place to live, there is no rush, no crowd and people are really easygoing."

Dr Janu is taking on new patients.

To make an appointment click here or phone 4151 2608.

