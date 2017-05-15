27°
Bundy: Do we love ourselves as much as our visitors do?

Crystal Jones
| 15th May 2017 5:00 AM
The Bundaberg CBD.
The Bundaberg CBD. Mike Knott BUN221216CBD62

WHEN it comes to asking visitors how they feel about our city, one thing is clear - they just can't get enough.

Online reviews of Bundaberg give a glowing representation of everything we have to offer, from shopping to tourist attractions and everything in between.

But it seems the opinions of locals are less enthusiastic, labelling the city "boring” and saying areas such as Noosa and Hervey Bay have got one up on us.

Online review site Trip Advisor, which allows members of the public to rate places out of five and add their thoughts, gives an insight into thoughts on the region.

Star ratings go from terrible, to poor, to average, to very good to excellent.

Out of 160 reviews, Bundaberg has a majority of ratings in the "very good” category, with the second highest number of ratings in the "excellent” category.

One reviewer who gave the region five stars, known only as ASM56 from the Sunshine Coast, said our city's friendliness was second to none.

"If you want good old fashion friendly people come to Bundaberg,” they said.

"It is what Queensland used to be like before the southerners moved to the Gold Coast, Brisbane and the Sunshine Coast with their rude attitudes.

"It is a real pleasure to be among friendly, well mannered, polite people.

"Take a walk through Bundy and Bargara most people say hello, even the down-to-earth kids do, what a breath of fresh air.”

As if that wasn't glowing enough, the website user then likened us to Hawaii with our "great” climate.

"What more could you ask for?” they said.

"So much to see and do at a relaxed pace, even most people drive within the speed limit instead of impatient drivers sitting on your rear bumper trying to push you along.

"The CBD has so much to offer from the iconic Bundaberg Rum Distillery to Hinkler House, the cafe scene, boutique brewery and the famous Grunskies Seafood by the river and lots more.”

John O described us as a "CBD with great potential, a great range of shopping with shop owners focused on service with a smile. Well worth the visit.”

Sydneysider Greig T was just as impressed.

"Easy to navigate around for all the sightseeing attractions, and has to be one of cleanest towns we have visited,” they said.

"People are super friendly and take the time to ask where you are from.”

Warwick's Ross H praised us for being tidy.

"The public toilets in the middle of the street in the CBD were very clean and well maintained, the CBD was similarly very clean,” he said.

Other reviewers from around the country praised us for great walks, high-end gifts, our diverse range of eateries, affordability and range of accommodation.

However, Bundy locals or those originally from the region were not quite so kind.

"Parking is a big problem, traffic flow is slow because of the location of the pedestrian crossings,” Beckham3 wrote.

"Quite a few vacant shops, however if you do manage to get a park it's well worth having a look at the diverse range of shops, there's something for everyone.”

Dean B labelled the city "the most slack, boring town in Queensland”.

"It may seem like a great holiday because it advertises so many things to do, example: Bundaberg rum/brewery: boring. Beaches: covered in rock. Shops: either junk or the same shops you already have,” he wrote.

"Trust me, go somewhere like Noosa or Hervey Bay if you're looking for a beach at least they have cinemas that play all movies.

"I've never been more bored in my life on weekends.

"Please don't visit, and do not live here.”

What our pollies had to say:

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson says it's no surprise we're feeling the love among tourists.

While "our great and fertile region” has led to agriculture being our biggest local industry, the MP says tourism is one very important driver of the economy.

"Another pillar of our local economy is tourism, where we have so many assets,” Ms Donaldson said.

"Recently we've secured the HMAS Tobruk to be scuttled off our shores, which just cements our status as one of Queensland's foremost tourist destinations.

"The Queensland Government's $10 million contribution to upgrade the Mon Repos Turtle Centre also shows that we're looking forward to a bright future for one of the region's signature attractions.”

Burnett MP Stephen Bennett also praised all the region had to offer.

"We continue to strengthen our position as Queensland's food bowl and we can proudly boast being one of the best tourist destinations in the country,” he said.

"We are world-class leaders in marine turtle conservation and eco-tourism.

"There's no better place to experience this remarkable natural encounter than in the Bundaberg region, home to the largest concentration of nesting marine turtles on Australia's east coast.”

Bundy: Do we love ourselves as much as our visitors do?

WHEN it comes to asking visitors how they feel about our city, one thing is clear - they just can't get enough.

