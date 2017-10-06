Bundy DJ releases song on marriage equality

LOVE FOR ALL: Former Bundaberg DJ Tommy Trash, also known as Thomas Olsen, has had more than one million views for his marriage equality song.

LOVE FOR ALL: Former Bundaberg DJ Tommy Trash, also known as Thomas Olsen, has had more than one million views for his marriage equality song.

FORMER Bundaberg DJ Tommy Trash has notched up more than one million plays on Spotify for his track dedicated to marriage equality.

Sinners features the vocals of Daisy Guttridge and was released early last month with an accompanying lyric video that has been viewed more than 250,000 times.

"Sinners is a song for everyone who has ever experienced discrimination,” Trash, who is straight and whose real name is Thomas Olsen, said on a recent Facebook post.

"For anyone who has ever experienced hate. For anyone who has ever been told they cannot live an authentic life. If you take control of the negative words people try to use against you they become powerless and powerful to you.”

Tommy Trash grew up in Bundaberg, attending Walkervale State Primary School and Kepnock State High School, and has been living in the US for the past few years.

He has been a strong advocate for the Vote Yes side of the marriage equality debate.

"We are proud advocates of the LGBTQ+ community as we believe everyone should be able to experience love and happiness regardless of gender or sexual orientation,” he said.

"We stand with Australia during the current marriage equality vote and hope that Sinners can give strength to those who need it, and maybe even help open the hearts of those whose are still closed.”

Sinners is a new song by former Bundy DJ Tommy Trash on marriage equality.

It's not the first time he has hit the headlines.

In 2012, he was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pre-Mixed Recording (Non Classical) for his remix of Deadman5 featuring Chris James's song The Veldt.

He has also gained the attention of aritsts such as Tiësto and David Guetta, and has collaborated with Australian sweetheart Kylie Minogue on one of her albums.