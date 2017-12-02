Menu
BUNDY DID IT! Special school gets its bus

Laclan (front), Michael (middle), Ben, Joseph, Ethan, Lachlan, Curtis and Hayden (back).
Laclan (front), Michael (middle), Ben, Joseph, Ethan, Lachlan, Curtis and Hayden (back). Mike Knott BUN011217BUS1
Emma Reid
by

OH WHAT a feeling!

Christmas has come early for the Bundaberg Special School and the children are jumping for joy with the news a school bus on its way.

After months of fundraising and support from the community, no one will be left behind as the school has secured its much needed school bus.

The NewsMail joined forces with the school to help raise a total of $76,000 by the end of the year to make sure the all students felt included.

The campaign Help Make Sure No One Gets Left Behind hit the paper and the donations started to flow.

After a grant of $35,000 from the Gambling Community Benefit Fund there was only $39,000 needed.

Before the campaign kicked off the school was using taxis to ferry children with physical disabilities, some who are wheelchair bound, to and from school trips.

In the middle of last year, the school had to sell its older bus because insurance would no longer cover it due to its age.

It only took just over three months for the community to rally together.

The funds were raised and the new school bus will arrive during the first week of school next year.

The NewsMail spoke with school who were gobbed smacked by the fast result.

School principal Sarah Lester people generosity shone through with donations big and small.

"It's just blown us right out of the water,” she said.

The donations came in fast and sometimes quirky Mrs Lester said.

"We had the racing ticket which was mailed to us and when we checked it, it'd won $13,” she said.

"Along with that there several donations of $5000 from community members.

"And all the groups and businesses which held fundraisers and helped as reach our target in no time.”

School P and C president Kath Bailey said the students now knew they were getting a bus to make sure everyone was included.

"We've been overwhelmed and amazed by everyone, from you guys at the NewsMail supporting us to the radio and groups,” she said.

"It really takes the pressure of parents as well as the teachers.

"Everyone is on a level playing field so to speak and we can all relax and stop stressing we will leave children out.”

The students have now been busy making cardboard school buses to take to parade on their second last day of school for the year.

Mrs Lester said they were busy ordering the news bus and with altercations the Toyota Hiace would hold two children in wheelchairs at one time.

Bundaberg News Mail
Local Partners