27°
News

Bundy design in AFL Dreamtime

Eliza Goetze
| 16th May 2017 5:57 PM
DEADLY: Essendon Bomber Brendan Goddard sports the design by Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton.
DEADLY: Essendon Bomber Brendan Goddard sports the design by Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SHE has designed for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the NRL, Tennis Australia and the Indigenous All Stars Soccer round.

Now Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton can add an Aussie rules guernsey to her portfolio.

The Essendon Bombers will wear a guernsey emblazoned with her design in the flagship AFL Indigenous Round game on May 27, Dreamtime at the G.

Kangaroos and boomerangs feature in the fiery red art, part of a Dreamtime story known as "ngaimai”.

"Ngaimai means to chase, to hunt,” Sutton said.

"The kangaroo represents the team's swiftness and agility; the boomerang represents the battle that will take place.”

She first entered a competition with her design two years ago.

"They'd already chosen a design for last year's but they liked mine so much they wanted it for this year,” she said.

SPORTS STAR: Bundy artist Cher&#39;nee Sutton
SPORTS STAR: Bundy artist Cher'nee Sutton Mike Knott BUN031215CHERNEE1

Sutton will be in Melbourne ahead of the game next week.

"I'm very, very, excited,” she said.

"I can't wait to see the whole team run out onto the field with my design.”

As a Queenslander, she is "more of an NRL person - but I've been getting into it”.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the team.”

Essendon took an original design with ochre hues and bathed it in the team's trademark red.

"Inside the collar, or the yoke, they have a bit of a story and my name,” Ms Sutton said.

The message reads:

"My name is Chern'ee Sutton and I am a proud Kalkadoon woman from Queensland.

"In my painting the boomerangs represent the battle that will take place on the field with the kangaroo representing the Bombers' speed, strength and agility, that will take them to victory.

"The circles and travelling lines represent the many communities that come together and travel to the game to support the mighty bombers and indigenous culture and history.

"I thank the Bombers for sharing my story and culture.

"Go the Mighty Bombers!”

Essendon Football Club joined the AFL, Richmond, MCC and The Long Walk in establishing the annual Dreamtime at the G in 2005.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  afl bundaberg chern'ee sutton chernee sutton dreamtime dreamtime at the g

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

THERE is nothing more satisfying to a furniture-loving, design-savvy Instagrammer than following the bloggers and shops who excel at showing off trendy works.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Six mega sporting events you need to be at this year

Don't miss all the action trackside this season.

IF THERE is one thing Brisbane does damn well, it’s play host.

Insider’s guide to the best rooftop bars

Eleven Rooftop Bar is one to put on your hit list.

SEE the world from a different perspective...

Where to get your hands on the best wings

Try out these bad boys at Buffalo Bar.

IS THERE anything better than a wicked bowl of chicken wings? Nope.

Six reasons to get to Brisbane this Autumn

The Brisbane Powerhouse has free comedy on Friday nights.

AUTUMN has to be up there with one of the best seasons of the year.

REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

REVEALED: Days, times, areas intruders most likely to strike

THE central Bundaberg area is the most hard hit by unlawful entry, according to Queensland Police data.

'We will all be worse off': Petition against cashless card

PETITION: Leanne Donaldson's change.org petition has more than 100 signatures so far.

Bundy MP launches change.org petition

WARNING: Plumber's work may have led to contaminated water

Water supplies may be contaminated

Girls, come and try stand-up paddling

Bundaberg's own competitive stand-up paddle boarder Brea Wright.

If you're looking to warm up this winter, why not get moving?

Local Partners

Council to support Cane2Coral with $10K

BUNDABERG Regional Council will provide $10,000 in financial support as well as in-kind support of $3500 to the Friendlies Cane2Coral Fun Run.

Car crash causes fuel leak near Biggenden

BIGGENDEN ACCIDENT: The aftermath of an accident on the corner of John St and Isis Highway at Biggenden Tuesday morning.

AN accident occurred earlier this morning

Ten things to do this Mother's Day weekend

MUM'S THE WORD: Don't forget to get mum something special.

What's on in Bundy this weekend

Love to dabble in Scrabble? You're in luck

WORD WHIZZES: Scrabble enthusiasts Liz Blanch, Louise Player, Shirley Burke, Jennifer Law and Virginia Christian.

Tournament happening in Bundy

Celebrity chefs confirmed for famers market

PACKING A PUNCH: Councillor Judy Peters with Bunda Ginga's Anthony Rehbein at the launch of this year's Bundy Flavours.

More than 15,00 expected to converge on Alexandra Park

Ed Sheeran fans furious as Ticketek fails ... again

ED SHEERAN is music’s man of the moment which is why fans are, right now, directing all of their fury at Australia’s biggest ticketsellers over missing out.

MOVIE REVIEW: Viceroy's House has Brit power

Hugh Bonneville, Neeraj Kabi and Gillian Anderson in a scene from Viceroy's House.

INDIA manages to outshine period drama's talented cast.

MasterChef judge faces court over food poisoning

George Calombaris has said he is ‘devastated’ by the blunder.

Celebrity chef George Calombaris to face court over food poisoning.

Inside Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons’ ‘powerful’ wedding

Jim Parsons reveals wedding shots on Instagram

Internet claims Avril Lavigne has died and been replaced

Bizarre rumours have spread that claim Avril Lavigne has been replaced by a woman called Melissa.

The internet thinks Avril Lavigne is dead and has been replaced

Sheeran, Bieber: Michael Pell names best Sunrise guests

Katy Perry on Sunrise.

Sunrise executive producer reveals best and worst celebrity guests.

Netflix announces first-ever original Aussie series

Netflix announces its first ever original Australian series.

Netflix announces Tidelands, a supernatural crime drama.

A HOME ON OVER AN ACRE

3995 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 3 1 3 $229,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits this 3-bedroom home on 5853m2 (nearly one and half acres). The property also offers a 6x6 colorbond shed plus...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

20 ACRES, 15 MINS TO CBD, BRICK HOME, HUGE SHED SPACE

3993 Goodwood Road, Alloway 4670

House 4 1 6 $385,000

Situated around 15 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D sits 20 peaceful acres surrounded by trees, a 4-bedroom brick home, loads of shed space and plenty of water. The...

NEAT, SWEET and COMPLETE

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $205,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $239,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

GREAT STREET APPEAL, SPACIOUS LIVING AND SOPHISTICATED STYLE

231 Avoca Road, Avoca 4670

House 4 2 2 $449,000

This immaculate property is perfect for those searching for a modern, sophisticated and stylish home in a great location positioned within close proximity to...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

IDEAL BRICK STARTER OR INVESTMENT

22 Thomas Thomsen Drive, Thabeban 4670

House 3 1 1 $189,000

Are you looking for a good starter first home or investment property without breaking the bank? Positioned just short walking distance to daycare centres, public...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

Are you the new owner of NightOwl?

Springfield Lakes Night Owl is now for sale.

Springfield Lakes convenience store for sale

Property tycoon hits back at critics after coffee comments

Property developer Tim Gurner said buying his first investment were the darkest days of his life.Source:News Corp Australia

Tim Gurner hit back at the response to his controversial comments

REAL ESTATE: M'Boro commercial property sells big

GOOD RETURNS: What was formerly known as Ian Harvey Dental in Maryborough, has been sold to new owners for $1,550,000.

A dental clinic has sold for more than $1 million.

Salt sees blue skies ahead for Sunshine Coast

Social commentator Bernard Salt speaking at the UDIA Sunshine Coast breakfast meeting at Maroochy Surf Club.

Future lies within the region's hands

Rich lister on buying homes: 'Stop buying $4 coffees'

Property developer Tim Gurner made his fortune riding the property boom.

Rich lister has harsh words for his generation

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!