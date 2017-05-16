Bundy design in AFL Dreamtime

SHE has designed for the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, the NRL, Tennis Australia and the Indigenous All Stars Soccer round.

Now Bundaberg artist Chern'ee Sutton can add an Aussie rules guernsey to her portfolio.

The Essendon Bombers will wear a guernsey emblazoned with her design in the flagship AFL Indigenous Round game on May 27, Dreamtime at the G.

Kangaroos and boomerangs feature in the fiery red art, part of a Dreamtime story known as "ngaimai”.

"Ngaimai means to chase, to hunt,” Sutton said.

"The kangaroo represents the team's swiftness and agility; the boomerang represents the battle that will take place.”

She first entered a competition with her design two years ago.

"They'd already chosen a design for last year's but they liked mine so much they wanted it for this year,” she said.

Sutton will be in Melbourne ahead of the game next week.

"I'm very, very, excited,” she said.

"I can't wait to see the whole team run out onto the field with my design.”

As a Queenslander, she is "more of an NRL person - but I've been getting into it”.

"I'm looking forward to meeting the team.”

Essendon took an original design with ochre hues and bathed it in the team's trademark red.

"Inside the collar, or the yoke, they have a bit of a story and my name,” Ms Sutton said.

The message reads:

"My name is Chern'ee Sutton and I am a proud Kalkadoon woman from Queensland.

"In my painting the boomerangs represent the battle that will take place on the field with the kangaroo representing the Bombers' speed, strength and agility, that will take them to victory.

"The circles and travelling lines represent the many communities that come together and travel to the game to support the mighty bombers and indigenous culture and history.

"I thank the Bombers for sharing my story and culture.

"Go the Mighty Bombers!”

Essendon Football Club joined the AFL, Richmond, MCC and The Long Walk in establishing the annual Dreamtime at the G in 2005.