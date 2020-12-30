Menu
Bundaberg has received a welcome deluge of rain.
News

BUNDY DELUGE: Wettest weather yet to come

Crystal Jones
30th Dec 2020 2:19 PM
Bundaberg has 25mm of rain in six hours, but the wettest weather is expected to arrive in the early hours of the morning.

That's according to the Bureau of Meteorology's predictions.

Higher totals of 30 to 40mm have been recorded between 8am and 2pm in the areas just north and west of the city.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the region was starting to see some decent rainfalls and quite cloudy conditions.

It's expected to continue through the eventing and possibly peak at 9am tomorrow, when forecasters say the region could experience totals around 100mm.

Heavier rain is expected to ease through the day tomorrow with cloudy conditions and a chance of showers on Friday and Saturday.

 

The heaviest falls are yet to come.
