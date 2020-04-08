Bundy delivers: Essential support and supplies

Stephen Bennett has teamed up with Hinkler Shopping Centre to deliver essential care packs to those most vulnerable in the community.

ACTS of kindness are everything in a time of crisis and Bundaberg is full of them.

More than 20 members of our community reached out to member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, as they were unable to buy essential items.

So the MP has teamed up with Hinkler Central to deliver essential care packs to those most vulnerable.

Hinkler Central’s centre manager Sherry Stone said the goal was to alleviate stress during the Easter holidays, which is otherwise a time for celebration.

“Now is a time when we all must band together and be there for each other, to keep spirits high and connection strong,” she said.

“We know it’s difficult for some to even get to a grocery store right now, especially for the elderly.”

Packs will include produce, milk and Easter treats from Woolworths and Coles.

Hinkler Shopping Centre is organising additional initiatives to further assist the community during the world health crisis.