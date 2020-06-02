BUNDY DECIDES: Cutest dog in town revealed

Nevaeh and Dazarius Kleidon with their French Bulldog called Pumba. Picture: Mike Knott

HERE he is. The top dog. The big cheese. The crowned king.

We ran a poll a fortnight back asking you to vote for Bundaberg’s cutest dog.

We got several hundred submissions, all worthy of the top place, and short-listed less than 20 based on the number of likes they received.

But one stood above the rest, receiving 24 per cent of all votes in our online poll.

It’s taken us a little bit of time to get in touch with the owner, but we’ve got our result.

Ladies and gentlemen, drumroll please …

The winner of our poll was a french bulldog named Pumba.

Pumba taking off at a sprint.

Pumba’s owner, Dean Kleidon, says Pumba is five months old and came all the way from a breeder on the Gold Coast.

When they saw pictures of Pumba, they just had to have him.

“His colour is a lilac fawn. It’s a pretty rare colouring,” Mr Kleidon said.

“Just that colour combination with his eyes – as soon as we saw the picture of him we had to have him.”

He said his family had Australian bulldogs before.

“They’ve all got such funny personalities, he thinks he’s human,” he said.

“It cracks us up, we always get a good laugh out of him.”