Bundy dad's outrage at Big W mass baby formula buy-up

The dad said a large group of Asian customers had four tins each.

The dad said a large group of Asian customers had four tins each. DimaSobko

A BUNDABERG father has come forward after witnessing a large group of shoppers wiping out baby formula supplies at Big W.

Last month, Benjamen Scerri was horrified to see the shoppers he was competing with.

"I am a father of a four-month-old girl who is lactose intolerant and only certain stores sell her formula,” he said.

"I went to Big W to see if they had it and I noticed a crowd of Asians coming toward me, I moved out of the way and watched them empty the shelves, taking four tins each.”

Mr Scerri said he was so outraged he spoke up.

"I stopped a few of them and told them the store's policy is two tins, they acted like they couldn't understand so I said I'll call the police, they understood that much and put one tin each back,” he said.

"I then said they had to put another one back each and again they acted dumb, so I kept explaining it to them and they eventually complied.

"I then followed them out of the store and out the front I saw the whole group of them with bags upon bags of formula. It was a horrifying sight to see. It needs to stop.”

The Bundaberg dad has not been alone in his complaints.

In recent weeks, the NewsMail has reported on a man spotted buying up car-loads of baby formula at numerous shopping centres and outlets in the region - sparking an outcry from angry mums struggling to feed their bubs.

Just last month Australian police announced they had broken up a criminal gang accused of stealing thousands of tins of baby formula worth a million dollars from stores over the past year and shipping them for sale in China.

Six people were arrested in New South Wales over the syndicate.

But unless criminal activity is involved, it's difficult for excessive purchasing of baby formula to be punished or stopped.

A spokesman for the Office of Fair Trading said responsibility rested with retailers.

"The Office of Fair Trading works to ensure a fair and safe marketplace for consumers and traders in Queensland,” he said.

"This is done through an active education and compliance program to ensure both consumers and traders are aware of their rights and responsibilities under consumer protection laws and that traders are complying with the regulatory requirements of legislation administered by the OFT.”

But there are no official laws in place to prevent mass-buying of baby formula.

"The OFT does not regulate the prices or purchase limits businesses set for products,” the spokesman said.

"In a free market economy, a business may set the price it chooses for its goods or services and any purchase limit is decided and monitored by the business itself.”