Bundy dad's cop dash leaves pockets $6k lighter

WHEN police indicate for a speeding motorist to pull over, the first reaction for most drivers is to comply.

But most motorists aren't Bundy father Justin Gabriel, who on August 31 put his foot down and sped away from police, driving through a stop sign and refusing to stop even when they flashed their lights, and sirens at him.

And it seemed he had one big reason to get away from police.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Grant Klassen said Gabriel was spotted by police in his car the next day, when he admitted to driving the speeding vehicle the day before, and driving while on a suspended licence.

Bundaberg Magistrates Court also heard when Gabriel's vehicle was searched police found a pipe and .22 grams of methylamphetamine.

Sn Const Klassen told the court Gabriel had claimed his passenger had "ice on him and told him not to stop the car”.

Defence lawyer Nick Larter told Acting Magistrate Neil Lavaring if he was to pass down a further driving suspension, it would affect the single father significantly financially.

"He has shown remorse through his guilty plea, and admission to police the day after (evading police),” Mr Larter said.

"He is a single parent and has a five year old and six year old.”

Mr Lavaring acknowledged while Gabriel's history wasn't "that bad” he had to pass down a significant fine.

"... but now we have this (driving without a licence, drugs),” Mr Lavaring said.

"Because you didn't stop, and had no licence, and the other things.”

He disqualified Gabriel from driving for two years, and handed down a hefty $6527.50 fine for failing to stop for police.

"For the drugs charge, no conviction is recorded and the pipe is forfeited.”