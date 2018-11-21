Dad speaks out after predator's $450 fine

A BUNDABERG father says his family has been let down by the justice system for a second time, after the man who indecently touched his son was "just fined" for breaching his reporting conditions.

In 2014 the man was convicted of six counts of indecently dealing with a child under 12 and jailed for two years, suspended after four months.

At the time, the boy's father said four months behind bars was in no way enough time to serve for what he had done.

Out of jail and with the offender's parole period now ended but reporting conditions still in place, last week the man, aged in his 60s, fronted Bundaberg Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty one count of failing to comply with reporting.

The boy's father sat in the back of the court room and watched as the man who turned his family's life upside down was fined just $450.

"It's just not the right thing," he said.

"It (a fine) was nothing to him.

"I'm disappointed, the justice system stinks, he should still be put away.

"He's out in the community and thank God my son hasn't seen him, but if he does it will be a problem.

"If you do something like that with a kid, you shouldn't be allowed back on the street.

"It effected him (my son) for a long time and he seems to be okay but I don't know what goes on in his head, he doesn't talk about it."

The offender is unable to be named to protect the boy's identity, the same reason the boy's father can not reveal his identity.

The boy's father said while he understood why it was the way it was, for now it meant all he could do to protect others was urge parents to be careful about who they trusted and let into their children's lives.

"We thought he was trustworthy," he said.

"I thought he was a good person.

"But you just never know who you can trust."

In 2014 the boys father told the NewsMail the offender used lollies to bond with his son and have a secret with him.

"He was egging the kids on regarding lollies," he said.

"I tried to put a stop to it, but he was hiding them from me and telling the kids 'put it in your pocket, don't tell your dad'. So basically luring the kids with something they shouldn't be doing."

The boy was just eight years old when he was abused and the impact has left a lasting mark on the family as the boy's father constantly looked over his should and worried about his now teenage son.

"I want to watch him 24/7 and keep an eye on him every second of the day," he said.

"We're always looking over our shoulder and the person responsible is running around like a free man."