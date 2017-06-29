Bundy dad sent photo of daughter, 5, to nude site

Children are hit hard by a divorce but at what age should they have some say in their future?

A DESPICABLE dad who breached the sacred trust of his five-year-old daughter by sending a photo of her to men on a nudist website has been jailed.

The 47-year-old Bundaberg dad's marriage has busted and he has not seen his children since his arrest for child exploitation offences.

Police found 87 images and a video on his laptop, mobile phone, computer and hard drive.

The dad pleaded guilty in the District Court at Bundaberg to six child exploitation offences including possession of images, using a carriage service to access, distribute and make images.

He admitted to a psychologist that he became sexually excited over child pornography, and reads written material on incest.

Crown prosecutor Mitchell Whelan said the dad admitted using his mobile phone to take a photo of his five-year-old daughter while asleep wearing only a t-shirt.

He sent the image to two men on a nudist website.

The dad admitted possessing child exploitation material, some images depicted children as young as seven.

Mr Whelan said he had shared some items through Skype.

Forensic analysis of the images put them in the lowest category.

"He read stories involving family incest. He accessed that in the last couple of years,” Mr Whelan said.

"The offending is of a sexual nature, children under 16, and he must serve some time in actual custody.

"He has taken it a despicable step further by photographing his own daughter and forwarding the image onto others.

"He described child exploitation material as his weakness.”

Judge Michael Shanahan said it was a breach of trust by involving his own daughter and he had since lost his family.

A psychological report was put before the court by defence barrister Kim Bryson.

She said the dad had been to counselling and his offences did not fall into the pattern of entrenched behaviour.

"He fell into the below-average risk factor of doing it again,” Ms Bryson said.

"His marriage has ended and he has no contact with his children. And while abhorrent, his daughter has no knowledge it occurred.”

The dad had no previous criminal history but Judge Shanahan said the child pornography charges required actual jail.

He noted there was a view that the dad was a potential risk of self-harm.

"It is a substantial breach of trust by a father,” Judge Shanahan said.

The dad was sentenced to 18 months jail and ordered to be released after five months.

He will then do three years of supervised probation "to safeguard the community”.

He will undertake treatment and counselling to stop further internet sexual offending.