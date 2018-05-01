Bundy dad fighting on after terminal cancer diagnosis

DETERMINED: Michael McGaw has been told he has terminal cancer. He is pictured here earlier this year at RiverFeast on Australia Day.

DETERMINED: Michael McGaw has been told he has terminal cancer. He is pictured here earlier this year at RiverFeast on Australia Day. Mike Knott BUN260118SOCIALS6

BUNDABERG father-of-three Michael McGaw has been dealt the most devastating blow, but even in his time of need he wants to help others.

Mr McGaw has been diagnosed with terminal cancer after tumours and cancerous cells spread from his appendix throughout his abdominal region - from his liver and down to his pelvic region.

But despite the odds, Mr McGaw is determined to use his time to help find a cure.

This commitment to fighting back has seen Mr McGaw named the face of Cancer Council Queensland's 2018 Bundaberg Relay For Life.

Mr McGaw will share his story at the August 11-12 event, which will be held at the Bundaberg Recreational Precinct.

"Being named as the Bundaberg Face of Relay was very humbling,” he said.

"I am very privileged and honoured to be bestowed with this title. It is something that I will take with both hands and do my best to raise awareness, gain support, and help find a cure.”

Mr McGaw will visit doctors in Brisbane to plan out his treatment in Bundaberg in the hopes of preventing the disease from spreading further.

"It's been a difficult time, but I am very lucky and privileged to have such a magnificent support network in my family and friends,” he said.

"My journey started in August last year when I was diagnosed with appendicitis.

"After an appendectomy a tumour was found on my appendix which had caused it to rupture.

"I later had a bowel resection which found some cancerous cells and was referred on for a laparoscopy which happened last week.

"It was then that my doctor told me that the cancer had spread.

"After I found out I couldn't sleep. Each time I closed my eyes, all I could see were my boys struggling through life without their dad and I would wake myself up crying.”

Bundaberg Relay For Life organisers are calling on the community to rally behind Mr McGaw and show their support by registering a team.

The relay is an 18-hour overnight event, involving teams of people keeping a baton moving in a relay-style walk or run to raise funds for cancer research, prevention programs and local support services.

As Face of Relay, Mr McGaw will lead the survivors and carers lap to officially open the event at 2pm on August 11.

GOOD SPIRITS: Michael McGaw, pictured at an Oktoberfest celebration at RiverFeast with Jay Feather, has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Cancer Council Queensland CEO Chris McMillan said the charity was honoured to have Mr McGaw on board as a Face of Relay for 2018.

"Michael is an inspiration to everyone around him and is passionate about making a difference in the fight against cancer,” Ms McMillan said.

"Every dollar raised and every step taken gives vital hope to locals diagnosed with cancer in the Bundaberg region, like Michael.

"I encourage you to get your friends and family together, register a team, and join us at Bundaberg Relay For Life!”

To register a team, participate in the survivors and carers lap, donate or find out more, click here or phone the Fundraising Hotline 1300 65 65 85.

For more information about Cancer Council Queensland and its services is available via 13 11 20 or www.cancerqld.org.au.